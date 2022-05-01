104 and no more: Amputee wraps up marathon record quest

By WILLIAM J. KOLE

Associated Press

An amputee athlete who inspired people worldwide with her push to set a new world record for daily consecutive marathons has wrapped up her quest. South Africa native Jacky Hunt-Broersma completed her 104th marathon in as many days on Saturday near her home in suburban Phoenix. She needed to run at least 102 marathons in 102 days to set an unofficial record. Britain-based Guinness World Records says it’s aware of her attempt and will review the paperwork over the next few months. The 46-year-old lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer. She raised more than $67,000 to help fellow amputees get expensive prostheses.