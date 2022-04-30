Vosler, Ruf spark Giants’ offense in 9-3 win over Nationals

By GIDEON RUBIN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jason Vosler homered and Darin Ruf had three hits for the San Francisco Giants, who were missing several players with COVID-19 but still beat the Washington Nationals 9-3. Giants starter Logan Webb gave up a career-high 11 hits in six innings in which he struck out three, walked one and allowed three runs. The Giants snapped a two-game skid with their sixth win in eight games. Nationals starter Joan Adon gave up four runs in four-plus innings of four-hit ball. The Nationals lost for the ninth time in 10 games.