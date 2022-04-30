Tigers snap skid, spoil milestone night for Dodgers’ Kershaw

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javier Báez and Austin Meadows each drove in two runs and the Detroit Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over Los Angeles, spoiling a night when Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader. Báez tied it at 1-all in the third inning with a base hit to left and then had the go-ahead double down the right-field line off Evan Phillips (1-1) in the seventh. Mookie Betts accounted for Los Angeles’ only run with a leadoff homer in the first. Kershaw got Spencer Torkelson to whiff on a slider low and inside for his 2,697th strikeout and move past the Hall of Famer Don Sutton.