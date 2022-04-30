Thibodeux, Neal are the foundation of Giants rebuild

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants’ first draft under general manager Joe Schoen is history. The former Buffalo Bills assistant GM handled it well, filling major needs by taking edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal with the fifth and seventh picks overall. He added two extra picks by moving down twice in the second round on Friday and then spent the rest of the draft filling needs by selecting players who showed versatility. The Giants finished taking six defensive players and five on offense. New York had a 4-13 record last season.