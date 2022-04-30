The Comeback Cats: Florida overcame adversity this season

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers won 58 games this season. That was the most in the NHL. They made it look easy at times. That wasn’t the case. The team went through plenty of adversity on its way to having home-ice advantage for the entirety of the Stanley Cup playoffs. They went through an early coaching change. They dealt with COVID-19. They endured serious injuries to top players. But the Panthers kept winning and now believe this could finally be the year they win a title.