Stricker in a 3-way tie for the lead in return to Champions

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker is playing for the first time in six months and has a chance to win in his return to the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker made eight birdies in a round of 65 and shared the lead going into the final round with Steven Alker and Brandt Jobe. Alker had two eagles on the back nine and shot 65. Jobe had a stretch of five straight birdies on the back nine. And then he made birdie on the final hole when his shot caromed off the wood and bounced out to 12 feet. He shot 64.