San Diego seeks to void $85M award in sheriff restraint case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County lawyers are seeking to wipe out an $85 million jury award to the family of man who died after being restrained by sheriff’s deputies in 2015. If they don’t get that, county lawyer want a new trial for the lawsuit that generated the case. They contend in court filings that the verdict stemming from the negligence and wrongful death lawsuit was “infected with error.” They also say the trial had questionable rulings. A jury last month made the award to the family of Lucky Phounsy. He died days after being hogtied, shocked him with a stun gun and restrained by San Diego County sheriff’s deputies.