Turner returns from layoff, New England beats Miami 2-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Turner returned from an ankle injury that had sidelined him since early February and made three saves in the start of his final season with New England, helping the Revolution beat Inter Miami 2-0. The 27-year-old goalkeeper, who agreed in February to join Arsenal this summer, had not appeared in a competitive match since Feb. 2. Turner said the lengthy layoff was due to him hurting his right foot during a closed-door scrimmage, a match the Revolution said took place Feb. 9.