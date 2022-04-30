Palacios’ go-ahead double in 9th leads Guardians over A’s

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Richie Palacios delivered a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Guardians took advantage of a key error to beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1. Steven Kwan had two hits in his return to the lineup as the Guardians won their second straight following a seven-game losing streak. The rookie outfielder, batting .354 in his first big league season, had missed five games with a sore hamstring. A day after the two clubs combined for 17 runs and 21 hits, starters Shane Bieber of the Guardians and Cole Irvin of the A’s kept it close into the late innings. It was 1-all with one out in the Cleveland ninth when rookie second baseman Nick Allen misplayed a grounder. That set up Palacios’ tiebreaking double.