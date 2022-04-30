Norwich relegated from EPL after losing at Aston Villa 2-0

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Norwich has been relegated from the English Premier League after Dean Smith’s return to Aston Villa ended in a 2-0 defeat. A 10th loss in 12 leaves Norwich 13 points from safety with four matches remaining. It is a painful way for Smith to mark his return to the ground where he began the season in charge. It is the fourth straight season which has ended in promotion or relegation for Norwich. Goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings give Villa a first win in six matches and lifts Steven Gerrard’s side to 13th place.