By
Published 12:04 am

No punch line: Chicago comic Maniscalco announces Bears pick

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sebastian Maniscalco got the chance to be onstage at the NFL draft and, along with former Bears star running back Matt Forte, announce the team’s second-round selection Friday night. The Chicago-based comedian, who is appearing in Las Vegas this weekend and during May, understood why Bears management didn’t allow him to actually make the pick. He wonders if the Bears should have let him decide, given their recent struggles on the field.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

