Napoli crushes Sassuolo 6-1 to end miserable run

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Napoli salvaged some pride as it crushed Sassuolo 6-1 to consolidate third place in Serie A. Dries Mertens scored twice and there were also goals from Kalidou Koulibaly, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano and Amir Rrahmani in a in a rampant display from Napoli. Maxime Lopez netted a late consolation for mid-table Sassuolo. Cagliari is sliding closer to the relegation zone after a seventh defeat in eight matches. A 2-1 defeat at home to Hellas Verona left Cagliari three points above the bottom three and Genoa could move level on points with the Sardinian side if it beats fellow struggler Sampdoria in a derby match later.