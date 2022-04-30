LA Rams reacquire CB Troy Hill in trade with Cleveland

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams reacquired Troy Hill on Saturday. They sent a fifth-round pick in 2023 to the Cleveland Browns in a trade for the versatile defensive back. Hill spent five seasons with the Rams and became a key component of their secondary as their top slot defender and nickel back. He started 39 games and made seven interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. He left the Rams as a free agent in March 2021 for a two-year, $9 million contract with Cleveland. Hill was a solid presence on an inconsistent Browns defense, making 49 tackles and two sacks in 12 games.