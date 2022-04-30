Kobe Bryant rookie jersey to be auctioned, $3M-5M estimate

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season, including two playoff games, will be sold at auction. David Kohler of SCP Auctions says the jersey from the 1996-97 season could fetch between $3 million and $5 million in an online auction that begins May 18. Kohler says the seller has had the jersey for 25 years and wants to remain anonymous. Last year, one of Bryant’s autographed rookie jerseys sold for $3.6 million, which was the highest price for a basketball jersey. Kohler says he believes the jersey available for sale online starting May 18 could top that.