Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:19 pm

Klimala leads Red Bulls past Fire for 5th straight road win

KEYT

CHICAGO (AP) — Patryk Klimala scored two goals late in the second half and the New York Red Bulls became just the second team in MLS history to open a season with five straight road wins after rallying for a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Klimala netted the game-winner for the Red Bulls (5-2-2) on a penalty kick in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. The Fire (2-3-4) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute and ended a 385-minute goal drought when Xherdan Shaqiri nailed a penalty kick after Ashley Fletcher was called for a handball in the box. The Fire held the lead until Klimala scored the equalizer in the 75th minute. Chicago lost Jhon Duran to a second yellow card in the 79th minute, then watched Rafael Czichos leave for the same reason three minutes later.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content