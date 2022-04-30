Hannah Green takes 1-shot lead into Palos Verdes finale

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green held onto the lead Saturday in the Palos Verdes Championship after a frustrating start on the hilly, windswept course perched above the Pacific Ocean. Three strokes ahead of four players entering the day, Green overcame bogeys on the first two holes to shoot a 1-over 72 and take a one-shot lead over playing partner Lydia Ko into the final round. Green closed the back nine bogey-eagle-bogey-birdie and also dropped a stroke on the par-4 12th. The Australian birdied the par-4 16th and parred the last two to finish at 8-under 205. Ko shot a 70, also overcoming a bad start. The New Zealander had a double bogey on the par-4 second and a bogey on the par-4 fourth.