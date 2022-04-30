Chargers fortify offensive, defensive lines during NFL draft

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley’s first year as head coach was about molding the Los Angeles Chargers into a tougher team on both sides of the line of scrimmage. That continued during this week’s NFL draft, where three of the team’s nine selections were offensive or defensive linemen. The Chargers took an offensive guard in the first round for the first time, selecting Boston College’s Zion Johnson with the 17th overall pick. Johnson will likely be the Week 1 starter at right guard.