California man leads Oregon police on chase in ambulance

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say they arrested a 30-year-old Winnetka, California, man who led them on a wild chase in a stolen ambulance. KPTV reports that troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Portland on Friday night. The driver started to run, but returned and stole Woodland ambulance that had responded. The driver took the ambulance into Portland, where police soon started receiving calls about it driving on sidewalks and the wrong way down one-way streets. The ambulance rammed a cruiser, hit a building and headed south on I-5 southbound, where the driver was finally arrested trying to get into a different car. Authorities say the driver was impaired.