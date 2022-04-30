Biden order to boost mining may not have quick payoff

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is turning to a Cold War-era law to boost production of lithium and other minerals used to power electric vehicles. Experts, though, say the move by itself is unlikely to ensure the robust mining Biden seeks as he promotes cleaner energy sources. Biden’s action does not waive existing environmental and labor standards, nor does it address the years-long process needed to obtain a federal permit for a new mine. Even so, the mining industry and supporters in Congress cheered Biden’s use of the 1950 Defense Production Act to increase U.S. supplies of lithium, nickel and other minerals. But environmentalists are wary that boosting extraction can contaminate groundwater and harm wildlife.