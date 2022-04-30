Ancelotti first coach to win title in Europe’s top 5 leagues

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti has led Real Madrid to the Spanish league title and become the first coach to lift trophies in the top five European leagues. The Italian manager won with AC Milan in Italy, Chelsea in England, Paris Saint-Germain in France, and Bayern Munich in Germany. The 62-year-old Ancelotti coached Madrid from 2013-15 but didn’t win the league. Madrid at the time won the Champions League, the Club World Cup, UEFA’s Super Cup and the Copa del Rey. Ancelotti won the Serie A in 2004, the English Premier League in 2010, the French league in 2013 and the Bundesliga in 2017.