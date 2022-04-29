West Ham probes report that fans hit German commentators

LONDON (AP) — West Ham is investigating allegations that two German radio journalists were attacked by home fans at London Stadium while broadcasting the Europa League semifinal match between the Premier League club and Eintracht Frankfurt. German newspaper Bild reported that fans seated behind the commentators punched them and pulled a headset off one of them during Thursday night’s first leg, which Frankfurt won 2-1. It was not known if the journalists required medical attention. West Ham condemned the behavior and said it was investigating.