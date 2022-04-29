Van de Zandschulp upsets Ruud to reach BMW Open semifinals

MUNICH (AP) — Botic van de Zandschulp has upset the second-seeded Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the BMW Open. The Dutch player saved the only break point he faced and won 50 per cent of his first-serve return points to win in one hour and 34 minutes. Van de Zandschulp next faces Serbian player Miomir Kecmanovic, who defeated the fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (5), 6-2. Holger Rune progressed to the semifinals by easing past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-0, 6-2 in their quarterfinal. Rune previously upset tournament favorite Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, The 18-year-old Dane next faces German player Oscar Otte, who defeated Alejandro Tabilo 6-1, 7-6 (1).