USC pass rusher Drake Jackson goes to 49ers in 2nd round

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have invested in the pass rush once again, using their second-round pick on Southern California edge rusher Drake Jackson. The Niners took Jackson 61st overall in the NFL draft. This marks the sixth time in the past eight drafts that they used their top pick on a defensive lineman. Jackson had 12 1/2 sacks in three seasons for USC and adds another edge rushing option for the 49ers across from star Nick Bosa. The 49ers have six more picks on Saturday with three of them coming in the sixth round.