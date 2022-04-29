USC pass rusher Drake Jackson goes to 49ers in 2nd round

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have invested in the pass rush once again, using their second-round pick on Southern California edge rusher Drake Jackson. This marks the sixth time in the past eight drafts that they used their top pick on a defensive lineman. Jackson had 12 1/2 sacks in three seasons for USC. San Francisco then took LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price 93rd overall and SMU receiver Danny Gray with the 105th pick at the end of the third round. The 49ers have six more picks day three of the draft with three of them coming in the sixth round.