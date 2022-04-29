UCLA’s Thompson-Robinson has plenty he wants to accomplish

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson is back for one more season at UCLA, even though many encouraged him to declare for the NFL draft. The fifth-year quarterback would have been a midround pick in this year’s class. But Thompson-Robinson cited getting his degree along with trying to wrap up some unfinished business this upcoming season. Thompson-Robinson also wanted to play another year for coach Chip Kelly, even though Kelly was one of the people suggesting he go to the pros.