Turner, Taylor turn HRs into 5-1 Dodgers win over Tigers

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner and Chris Taylor each hit their first home runs of the season to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. Tyler Anderson earned the win for the Dodgers, allowing one earned run on five hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked one. Justin Turner’s first-inning homer off Tyler Alexander scored Freddie Freeman. The Tigers scored their only run in the third inning when Javier Baez singled to center to score Tucker Barnhart. Alexander got the loss in his first career start against the Dodgers.