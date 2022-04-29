Suns move into Round 2, where the Mavericks will await

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Chris Paul is still looking for his perfect ending. A perfect entry to Round 2 will have to suffice for now. Paul and the Phoenix Suns — the team with the best record in the NBA this season — have moved on to the Western Conference semifinals, where a matchup with fourth-seeded Dallas awaits. It’ll start in Phoenix on Monday night. And Paul is coming off the perfect game: 14 for 14 from the field, 4 for 4 from the foul line, 33 points in the Game 6 first-round series-clincher for Phoenix at New Orleans on Thursday night.