Soto, Nats end 8-game skid, rout virus-ravaged Giants 14-4

By BEN ROSS
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Juan Soto homered and the Washington Nationals pounded out a season-high 22 hits, ending an eight-game losing streak by beating the virus-ravaged San Francisco Giants 14-4. Jason Vosler and Joey Bart homered for the Giants, who played without several regulars due to a COVID-19 outbreak. San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone joined outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and reliever Zack Littell on the COVID-19 injured list before the game. All four players are vaccinated and boosted. Giants outfielder Steven Duggar, currently on the 60-day injured list, also tested positive. Victor Robles went 4 for 5, driving in three runs and scored three times for Washington. Josh Bell and Maikel Franco also had four hits.

The Associated Press

