Redfin settles lawsuit alleging housing discrimination

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

Fair housing advocates have announced a settlement to resolve a lawsuit against real estate brokerage Redfin that will expand housing opportunities for consumers in communities of color. Under the agreement announced Friday, Seattle-based Redfin will change its minimum housing price policy, alter other practices, and pay $4 million to settle the suit brought by the National Fair Housing Alliance and nine other fair housing organizations. The changes will increase access to Redfin’s real estate services across the country and help counter redlining and residential segregation that the alliance and the other plaintiffs alleged Redfin’s policies perpetuated. The lawsuit was filed in 2020 in Seattle.