Raiders decline options on three 2019 1st-round picks

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders are declining the fifth-year options on all three of their 2019 first-round picks as the new regime doesn’t want to commit to players inherited on the roster. General manager Dave Ziegler announced that the team will let defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram play out the final year of their rookie contracts instead of extending them through 2023. The options were worth $11.5 million for Ferrell, and about $8 million each for Jacobs and Abram.