Plenty of tantalizing possibilities in Round 2 of NFL draft

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

Among the top players on the board for Round 2 of the NFL draft Friday night is former University of Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. He watched a half dozen of his former teammates get drafted in the first round Thursday night, including Jermaine Johnson, who transferred from the Bulldogs to Florida State in 2021. Liberty’s Malik Willis is the top quarterback available after Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the only QB taken in Round 1. Among the best players available on Day 2 is Colorado State tight end Trey McBride.