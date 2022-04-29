Pelicans have a $200 million decision to make on Williamson

By LES EAST

Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Zion Williamson says he’ll jump at the chance to sign an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans this summer. It doesn’t sound certain that one will be offered. And that is the $200 million — give or take — question that the Pelicans face this offseason, whether to offer the former No. 1 overall pick a lucrative extension that would kick in starting with the 2023-24 season, or roll the dice and see if he can get healthy enough to be a contributor to a team that believes it has a bright future.