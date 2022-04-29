Oklahoma parks director resigns, restaurant operator sued

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The embattled director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has resigned and the state has filed a lawsuit against the operator of six state park restaurants. Investigations by state lawmakers and the state auditor are underway into a multimillion-dollar contract between the parks department and Swadley’s Bar-B-Q to renovate and rebrand restaurants at six parks. Director Jerry Winchester said in a resignation letter Friday that he feels it’s necessary to resign and Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the lawsuit calling for Swadley’s to provide its financial information regarding the operations of the restaurants. Swadley’s issued a statement saying it is proud of its work to modernize the restaurants.