Masks again required on San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District has temporarily restored a mask mandate for riders on the rail system a week after it was dropped. The board of directors decided Thursday to require riders to wear masks aboard trains and all areas of stations within fare gates. A district statement says children ages 2 and under as well as people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt. The new mandate is effective until July 18, unless it is extended. The San Francisco Chronicle says the directors are concerned about protecting immunocompromised people and children who are not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus.