Published 12:33 pm

LaVine open to re-signing with Bulls, exploring free agency

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Though he didn’t rule out re-signing with the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine didn’t slam the door on joining another team, either. The two-time All-Star made it clear he plans to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The high-flying guard says he’s keeping an open mind and intends to meet with other teams when free agency opens. LaVine averaged 24.4 points, made his second straight All-Star team and got his first taste of the playoffs. But he was also limited by injuries.

The Associated Press

