Last-place Nats on 8-game losing streak: ‘It’s been tough’

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last-place Washington Nationals head into the start of a series at the San Francisco Giants on an eight-game losing streak. Washington has managed to score a total of only 16 runs in that span. The problems with the offense extend to two of the club’s best hitters: Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz. There have been plenty of mistakes on defense and on the basepaths, too. Washington is rebuilding, so a slow start should not be too surprising. But at 6-15, Washington has more victories than only one club in the entire major leagues so far.