Kim, Cronenworth, Darvish lead Padres over Pirates 7-3

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth homered, and Yu Darvish pitched six effective innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Kim was 2 for 4 with a two-run home run in the second inning to tie the game at 2. Cronenworth, who also went 2 for 4, then belted a solo shot in the seventh to finish the scoring. The Padres got their fourth straight win and ninth in the last 11 games. Zach Thompson gave up four runs in 3 1/3 innings. Daniel Vogelbach hit two RBI singles for Pittsburgh, and Diego Castillo and Andrew Knapp also had two hits.