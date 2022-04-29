Judge tosses part of Blac Chyna case against Kim Kardashian

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has thrown out part of the case against Kim Kardashian in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit. Judge Gregory Alarcon ruled that Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani did not provide any statement during the trial from Kardashian that was defamatory toward Chyna. Jurors are in the middle of deliberations in the case. They’re considering whether Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner spread false allegations that Chyna violently attacked Rob Kardashian. And they’re considering whether all four women interfered with a contract by trying to get the E! network to cancel her reality show, “Rob & Chyna.”