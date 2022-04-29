Green Bay Packers move up to draft NDSU WR Christian Watson

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — North Dakota State’s Christian Watson will try to become the latest wide receiver to find success with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers traded up 19 spots in the second round to take Watson with the 34th overall selection in the NFL draft. The Packers also selected UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan in the third round with the 92nd pick. The Packers enter Saturday with two picks in the fourth round, one in the fifth and three in the seventh.