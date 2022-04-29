Gourde, Larsson give Kraken 3-0 win in final home game

By DAIMON EKLUND

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Yanni Gourde and Adam Larsson scored in the first period to help Seattle a 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks in the Kraken’s final home game of the season. Victor Rask scored an empty-net goal in the final minute and Chris Driedger had 24 saves for his first shutout of the season — the Kraken’s third. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 28 shots for the Sharks, who finished the season on a three-game losing streak. It was the final game of the season for San Jose and the last home game for Seattle, two teams who were well out of the playoff hunt.