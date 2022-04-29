Foreign ballet dancers leave Russia over war with Ukraine

EUGENE GARCIA

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Ballet dancers Adrian Blake Mitchell and Andrea Lassakova moved to Russia years ago to chase their dream of performing with the best in a country where people live and breathe ballet. But days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the couple uprooted their lives and left behind their prized jobs with Russia’s prestigious Mikhailovsky Ballet Company in St. Petersburg. They are in Southern California preparing for an upcoming performance. Mitchell is American, and Lassakova is from Slovakia. They’re among dozens of foreign dancers who have left Russia since the war started in February. They say the war is bound to take Russian ballet back to the isolation of the Soviet era.