First ‘Jeopardy!’ Gen Z super champ’s streak hits 19 games

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach represents a new generation of the quiz show’s all-star players. As of Friday, the 23-year-old Canadian has won 19 games and amassed $469,184 in prize money. That puts her among the show’s top 10 contestants for both consecutive victories and regular-season winnings. Roach is in the company of standout players including Ken Jennings, who’s currently hosting the show, and this season’s champs Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio. Roach, who lives in Toronto, credits her parents for her love of learning and is applying to law school. She begins her fifth week of competition Monday on “Jeopardy!”