Euro leagues tell UEFA to cut extra CL games, special spots

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Europe’s leagues have told UEFA to scale back its plans which are aimed at adding more Champions League matches and helping teams to qualify based on their historical performances in the competition. The Champions League is due to expand from 32 to 36 teams with two slots set aside for teams with a strong five-season European record which fail to qualify on merit. UEFA has been told ahead of key meetings in Vienna next month that it must roll back the enlargement of the group stage so that it only grows from six to eight games per team rather than the 10 envisaged.