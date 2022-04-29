Coyote attack injures girl on California’s Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a coyote attacked and injured a girl on Southern California’s famed Huntington Beach. A police spokesperson says the attack occurred Thursday night on the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier. The girl was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police are working with California wildlife authorities to track and euthanize the coyote. The city has been conducting increased trapping efforts for several weeks and is asking residents to report coyote sightings. Huntington Beach has one of California’s classic surf breaks and is known as “Surf City USA.”