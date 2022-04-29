China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk

BEIJING (AP) — China’s market regulator says Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, its second recall this month. The State Administration for Market Regulation said the recall affects both imported vehicles and those made in China. It said the cars being recalled do not display a unit for their speed when in Track Mode, which in extreme cases could lead to collisions. Earlier in April, the administration said Tesla was recalling 127,785 Model 3s due to potential problems with semiconductors that also could cause accidents. This latest recall affects 1,850 imported Model 3s and 12,834 made in China, from Jan. 12, 2019-March 25, 2022.