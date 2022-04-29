Chesterman elected president of Australian Olympic Committee

SYDNEY (AP) — Ian Chesterman has moved up from vice president to president after voting was held to replace departing Australian Olympic Committee chief John Coates. Chesterman defeated former Olympic swimmer Mark Stockwell 67-26 in the vote held during the AOC’s annual general meeting. Coates was the person responsible for delivering two Olympics to Australia — the 2000 Sydney Games and the 2032 version set to be held in Brisbane. But he has relinquished his role following 32 years as president. Coates will remain as vice-president of the International Olympic Committee until 2024. IOC president Thomas Bach has traveled to Sydney to attend the AGM and to speak at Coates’ celebration dinner.