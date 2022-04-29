Cardinals add tight end, pass rushers in draft’s second day

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals raided the Mountain West Conference for a pair of players they hope can help continue their upward trajectory in the NFC West. The Cardinals selected Colorado State tight end Trey McBride with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round before turning to the defense, adding San Diego State edge rusher Cameron Thomas with the No. 87 pick in the third round. Arizona added another edge rusher with Friday’s final pick, grabbing Cincinnati’s Myjai Sanders at No. 100 overall. The Cardinals received that pick as part of a trade that brought receiver Marquise Brown from the Ravens.