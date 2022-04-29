Bills draft Georgia RB Cook, Baylor LB Bernard; Elam arrives

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills took Georgia running back James Cook with the 63rd overall pick in the NFL draft. Cook was the third running back selected in this year’s draft and is brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook. The Bills traded twice before finally picking Cook. Buffalo closed the day by selecting Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard with the 89th pick. Cook and Bernard fill positional depth needs a day after Buffalo addressed a key position by drafting Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam in the first round. The Bills have six final picks on Saturday, starting with No. 159.