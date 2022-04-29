Benzema, Vinícius likely to rest in Madrid’s title decider

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior will likely be rested on Saturday for the match that can give the team the Spanish league title. Madrid needs a draw against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to clinch its record-extending 35th league title. Ancelotti says everyone wants to play in the possible title decider but he has to take into account that Madrid faces a must-win game against Manchester City next week in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. Madrid will have to overcome a one-goal deficit to keep its European title hopes alive.