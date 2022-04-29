Auston Matthews’ career year gives Maple Leafs playoff hopes

By LARRY LAGE

AP Hockey Writer

Auston Matthews is having the best season of his career, and that’s quite a feat. Toronto’s No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 NHL draft has lived up to the hype from the start of his rookie year through last season. Matthews led the Maple Leafs into the playoffs in each of his first five years in the league after they had been in the postseason only once in previous 11 years. The proud franchise has not advanced in the playoffs since 2004, when Matthews was 6 years old.